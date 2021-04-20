IceHogs to allow season ticket holders into BMO for final three home games

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IceHogs have played 14 home games this season without fans in the stands. That is about to change as the team will allow a limited number of season ticket holders into the BMO Harris Bank Center for its final three home games of the shortened 2020-2021 season.

Fans will be chosen through a lottery. The Hogs sent out a letter to its season ticket holders saying they will randomly select whoever opts into the lottery. Not every season ticket holder will be selected to attend a game due to limited capacity, and no one will be selected to attend more than one game. Seating will be done in pods located in sections 201 through 210, with all pods spaced at least six-feet apart. Fans will receive the same number of tickets that they have in their account. This is only being offered to the IceHogs’ full season and 20-game plan ticket holders.

The team is working with the Winnebago County Health Department and those entering the BMO will be required to follow specific health and safety guidelines, including mandatory masks and social distancing.

Here are some details on the games:

Fans must wear a mask at all times when inside the BMO Harris Bank Center with the exception of when you are actively eating or drinking food and beverage

Concession stands will not be open, but fans will be invited to bring in food and non-alcoholic beverages

Upon entering the arena, all fans will have to an answer a COVID symptom questionnaire and get a temperature check

The IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Center staff will conduct bag checks at the door and clear bags are encouraged to help speed up the lines

Oink Outfitters will be open and season ticket holders interested in shopping will be given a time slot to shop at the store

Parking passes will not be valid or provided, but due to the limited amount of fans, there will be adequate amount of parking available in public lots surrounding the arena

The parking garages will be available for the daily parking rate

The IceHogs play their final three home games on Saturday, May 1 (6 p.m.), Sunday, May 9 (4 p.m.), and Friday, May 14 (6 p.m.).

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.