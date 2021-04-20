Gas prices drop 4 cents in Stateline, now under $3 a gallon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices drop in Rockford and the Stateline area over the last week, returning to under $3 a gallon at an average price of $2.98. This is down almost 2 cents from a month ago, but remains significantly higher than this time last year.

“Gasoline demand has given up ground for the second straight week, likely due to some areas seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, and as spring break plans conclude. The next trend in gas prices isn’t evident just yet, we may see additional slight sideways moves in the weeks ahead, until either demand starts to increase notably again, or we see the opposite,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Gas has not been at $3 a gallon on this date since 2014.

