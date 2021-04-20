Advertisement

Dumpster Dog becomes part of police family

Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dumpster Dog becomes part of police family

At patrol east. You’ll find a somewhat vicious dog named Nora.

“Not so much. She thinks she is but not so much.”

A bark bigger than her bite. Nora has an interesting story and hasn’t always called patrol east home.

“It’s the stations dog now.”

Captain Kevin Kochenderfer says a woman walked into the station saying she could hear what sounded like screaming or crying coming from a nearby dumpster. And when Kochenderfer checked it out, he found Nora, only 3-4 months old, in a crate surrounded by garbage. So they brought her in and cleaned her up.

“Eventually after about a month she ended up at my house permanently.” “Come on.”

Now nora goes to work with him every day, serving as kind of a new member of the squad. “Yup you know it’s time. And thats where she rides.” Even going out on calls. “I take her to quick trip. I just went to quick trip and everyone says that’s the police dog huh? And I say, yup, thats it.”

Maybe not the size of a typical police dog you’d expect to see.

“Our little dumpster dog.”

While she didn’t warm up to our cameras being in her office, she has warmed up to officers.

“She has quirks like anyone else any other victims we come in contact with through their past and their history and stuff.”

And she is already helping kids involved in traumatic accidents and cases.

“Invalubale, invaluable positive. It’s positive for the kids. It’s positive for the police. It just worked out great.”

