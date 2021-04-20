City of Beloit swears in new police chief

BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - The new Chief of Police for the Beloit Police Department has officially been sworn in.

Andre Sayles has been with the department since 2005. Starting as a patrol officer, he moved up to sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and now Chief. His new badge was pinned on by his wife.

Sayles replaces David Zibolski who left the Beloit PD to become the chief in Fargo, North Dakota.

