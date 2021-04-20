Advertisement

City of Beloit swears in new police chief

Chief Sayles has been with the Beloit Police Department since 2005
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - The new Chief of Police for the Beloit Police Department has officially been sworn in.

Andre Sayles has been with the department since 2005. Starting as a patrol officer, he moved up to sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and now Chief. His new badge was pinned on by his wife.

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Monday, April 19, 2021

Sayles replaces David Zibolski who left the Beloit PD to become the chief in Fargo, North Dakota.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benigno Ortiz
Man found guilty of sexually abusing 11-year-old child in Boone Co.
Cases of human remains not connected, said Winn. Co. Coroner
Police investigate robberies
Rockford businesses robbed on Sunday, police investigating
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz confirms to 23 News that a death investigation is underway...
Dead body found on Rockford’s southeast side
Jaslyn Adams, 7, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police: 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald’s in Chicago

Latest News

IDPH is providing mobile COVID-19 testing in Winnebago County.
IDPH: 2,587 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths
Sosnowski, Vella call for state unemployment offices to reopen
Sosnowski, Vella call for state unemployment offices to reopen
Navy Pier is reopening!
Navy Pier to reopen April 30
Lorilee Lane Hutson
Morrison PD: 16-year-old girl missing since Friday afternoon
An official launch date will be announced soon.
City council paves way for electric scooters to come to Rockford