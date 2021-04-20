Rockford City Market to return this summer with less restrictions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As vaccination efforts ramp up and things begin to return to normal, Rockford City Council gives the green light for City Market to open in 2021.

The event will kick off May 21 and run until September 24. While last year’s event was heavily restricted as the pandemic was at its height, this year’s showing will look more like what we have come to expect form City Market. Masks will be required and social distancing is encouraged, however live music will return after its one year hiatus.

2nd Ward Alderperson Jonathan Logemann said its important to both stay vigilant during the continued pandemic, yet take some time to enjoy things like the outdoor City Market that Rockford has to offer.

“Given that we continue to do that and continue to stay safe, it opens up a lot of opportunities and it lifts the spirit of Rockford up,” Logemann said. “I look forward to it this summer.”

The city council also approved the North End City Market to return, which takes plan on Saturdays on North Main Street near the Auburn Street roundabout. It’s set to run from May 22 to October 16.

