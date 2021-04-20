City council paves way for electric scooters to come to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents could soon have a new way to get around town after Rockford City Council approves a plan to bring electric scooters to town.

Monday night, City Council passed a pilot Operating Agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. With the approved agreement, Bird will bring an electronic scooter sharing system to Rockford this summer.

Users will be able to access one of 100 scooters through a mobile app. An official launch date will be announced soon.

