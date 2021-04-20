Advertisement

25% of Winnebago County residents are vaccinated, Martell hopes for more

Expected threshold for herd immunity is around 80% vaccination
By WIFR Newsroom
Apr. 20, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - About 25% of Winnebago County residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says that number needs to increase so we can achieve herd immunity.

Martell says the county is seeing a surge in new COVID cases, mostly coming from younger adults. Health officials are working to set up more vaccine pop up sites at schools to cater to 16-18 year olds, as well as college-aged students. Martell says the county’s supply of vaccines is keeping up with demand, and leaders want to make the process as easy and accessible as possible so everyone has a chance to get the shot.

“When we had very little supply most of the registration systems would hold people in queue we would say and then they would release them as phases opened up to be able to schedule appointments. Now because everyone is eligible and we have adequate supply it will automatically offer you those appointments.”

