Stephenson Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to buy K9 unit

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office got closer to their goal of adding a K9 to the team.

Six months ago the sheriff’s office began the process of creating a K9 unit. However, Chief Deputy Steve Stoval said securing funding for the dogs became a major roadblock. Just purchasing and training two German Shepherds — as well as added necessary equipment — can push costs into the tens of thousands of dollars.

“So we decided that we wanted two K9 units, and we have been out knocking on doors to businesses and the public trying to get funding for this K9 unit. We’re thankful that those businesses and individuals have reached back out to us to offer donations to get that K9 unit back up and running,” Stoval said.

