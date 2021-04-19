Advertisement

Stephenson Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to buy K9 unit

Six months ago the sheriff’s office began the process of creating a K9 unit.
Three men have been arrested in Bettendorf after multiple vehicles and homes were damaged. City officials say 20-year-old Christopher Thomas Hayes, 20-year-old Jakob Lawson Burke and 20-year-old Zachary Thomas Arguello, all from Bettendorf, were arrested and charged following these incidents that took place in February.(ap newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office got closer to their goal of adding a K9 to the team.

Six months ago the sheriff’s office began the process of creating a K9 unit. However, Chief Deputy Steve Stoval said securing funding for the dogs became a major roadblock. Just purchasing and training two German Shepherds — as well as added necessary equipment — can push costs into the tens of thousands of dollars.

“So we decided that we wanted two K9 units, and we have been out knocking on doors to businesses and the public trying to get funding for this K9 unit. We’re thankful that those businesses and individuals have reached back out to us to offer donations to get that K9 unit back up and running,” Stoval said.

