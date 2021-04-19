State Rep. Andrew Chesney talks House Bill 1711

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After months of work, Legislative Bill 1711 passed in the Illinois House of Representatives, aiming to stop the growth of upply mills in the state by ending the sale of commercially-bred dogs in retail stores.

Focusing on the dangerous breeding of animals by non-reputable companies and people, the bill passed the house last week. It now heads to the state senate for a vote.

Rep. Andrew Chesney of the 89th District joined WIFR to discuss the proposed legislation.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.