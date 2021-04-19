Advertisement

State Rep. Andrew Chesney talks House Bill 1711

Focusing on the dangerous breeding of animals by non-reputable companies and people, the bill passed the house last week.
(WNDU)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After months of work, Legislative Bill 1711 passed in the Illinois House of Representatives, aiming to stop the growth of upply mills in the state by ending the sale of commercially-bred dogs in retail stores.

Rep. Andrew Chesney of the 89th District joined WIFR to discuss the proposed legislation.

