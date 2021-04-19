Advertisement

Rockford Speedway opens for 74th season of racing

By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The sounds of engines roaring were heard for miles this weekend as racing returned to the Rockford Speedway. After being delayed for months in 2020, the race track opened with its 44th Annual Spring Classic.

Saturday marked the start of the 74th season of racing in the Stateline at the Speedway. 25% of fans will be allowed in the grandstands as the Speedway continues to practice COVID-19 precautions. After starting late last season in June, General Manager David Deery is excited to start on time this year.

“The fans love it, the racers love it, they’re tailgating, they’re smiling, beautiful day today, certainly helps,” said Deery. “We’re really excited to get back racing at Rockford Speedway”

Deery expects to have a full season and is hopeful more fans will be allowed to attend the races as the year goes along. He said it’s needed after losing half a season.

“I like turning around and looking at the fans in the stands and seeing their expressions. You hear the sound of the cars, you smell the food, the popcorn, it’s just a great feeling. We’re alive, we’re coming back to life so that’s a great, great feeling.”

