Rockford police investigate weekend shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating after two different reports of gunshot victims over the weekend.

On Saturday at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers were sent to a local hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, a 24-year-old man, who said he was in a vehicle near Kilburn and Auburn when another vehicle pulled alongside and started shooting, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The victim was otherwise uncooperative and was treated and released for gunshot wounds to his legs, police said.

On Sunday at approximately 2:15 a.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Quail Run for reports of multiple shots fired. At the same time, officers learned of a 22-year-old man who had arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs.

The victim said he was at a party at a residence on Quail Run and as he was leaving, he heard shots fired outside and realized he had been struck. He got himself to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers located several shell casings in the street in front of the residence, according to the Rockford Police Department.

