Rockford businesses robbed on Sunday, police investigating

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating after two Rockford businesses were robbed on Sunday.

On Sunday, April 18 at approximately 10 a.m., the Rockford Police Department was called to the Dollar General at 1405 Kishwaukee St. for a robbery. The suspect, a Black man wearing dark gray pants, a black hoodie, and a black do-rag, entered the store and hopped over the counter, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Once behind the counter, he pulled the cash drawer out and ran out of the store with it in hand. An unknown amount of money was taken.

Later Sunday at approximately 9:45 p.m., officers were called to the Walgreens on 3336 11th St. for a report of an aggravated robbery. The suspect, a white man, with a visible face tattoo and no face covering, told the cashier to open up the register while implying he had a gun in his pocket.

The clerk opened the drawer and the suspect reached inside and removed cash. He then took off on foot while telling the clerk not to follow or he would shoot him, according to the Rockford Police Department.

