Advertisement

Rockford businesses robbed on Sunday, police investigating

The weekend robberies took place at a Dollar General and a Walgreens.
Police investigate robberies
Police investigate robberies(Valley news Live)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating after two Rockford businesses were robbed on Sunday.

On Sunday, April 18 at approximately 10 a.m., the Rockford Police Department was called to the Dollar General at 1405 Kishwaukee St. for a robbery. The suspect, a Black man wearing dark gray pants, a black hoodie, and a black do-rag, entered the store and hopped over the counter, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Once behind the counter, he pulled the cash drawer out and ran out of the store with it in hand. An unknown amount of money was taken.

Later Sunday at approximately 9:45 p.m., officers were called to the Walgreens on 3336 11th St. for a report of an aggravated robbery. The suspect, a white man, with a visible face tattoo and no face covering, told the cashier to open up the register while implying he had a gun in his pocket.

The clerk opened the drawer and the suspect reached inside and removed cash. He then took off on foot while telling the clerk not to follow or he would shoot him, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz confirms to 23 News that a death investigation is underway...
Dead body found on Rockford’s southeast side
Marijuana economic impact
New cannabis dispensary to open in downtown Rockford
Jaslyn Adams, 7, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police: 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald’s in Chicago
It's looking likely the rain late Monday will turn to all snow especially Tuesday.
Weekend ends nicely before ‘Third Winter’ with snow arrives late Monday and Tuesday
WWII Vet Celebrates 100th Birthday
Rockford World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by parade

Latest News

Rockford police investigate weekend shootings
Retaining outdoor options simply not cost effective for some owners
As COVID-19 restrictions lift, restaurants are ditching outdoor dining options
Biden will address the press after a tour of the college
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Sauk Valley Community College
Reum left home without phone, wallet, or keys just after Christmas
Family of man who has been missing since December continues search