Advertisement

Police: Stalker arrested at Taylor Swift’s New York building

FILE - This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los...
FILE - This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A stalker who claims pop star Taylor Swift is communicating with him on social media was arrested on a trespassing charge after trying to break into the singer’s Manhattan apartment, police said Monday.

Hanks Johnson, 52, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported he was inside Swift’s Tribeca building without permission, a police spokesperson said.

According to the criminal complaint against him, Johnson told police, “She knows that I’m coming here, we’re friends.”

A security employee of Swift’s told police that Johnson had rung the doorbell and tried to enter the building at least five times over the last six months, the complaint states. The security guard said he had personally told Johnson he was not welcome there.

Johnson was charged with criminal trespass and released on his own recognizance after an arraignment Sunday night. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

The Daily News reports that outside the courthouse, Johnson made a show of sending direct messages to Swift’s Instagram account and claimed the predictive text suggestions on his phone were replies from her.

He also showed off a restraining order barring him from contacting models Bella and Gigi Hadid, who are friends of Swift’s, the newspaper said.

Swift, who is back at the top of the charts with her rerecording of 2008′s “Fearless,” has been plagued over the years by stalkers at her homes on both coasts. A different man was arrested for breaking into her New York apartment in 2018 and taking a nap, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz confirms to 23 News that a death investigation is underway...
Dead body found on Rockford’s southeast side
Marijuana economic impact
New cannabis dispensary to open in downtown Rockford
Jaslyn Adams, 7, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police: 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald’s in Chicago
It's looking likely the rain late Monday will turn to all snow especially Tuesday.
Weekend ends nicely before ‘Third Winter’ with snow arrives late Monday and Tuesday
WWII Vet Celebrates 100th Birthday
Rockford World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by parade

Latest News

FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Biden feels heat on emissions goal as climate summit nears
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Chauvin trial: Closing arguments begin
This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department...
Suspect in Wisconsin bar shooting that killed 3 identified
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
LIVE: Prosecutor: Chauvin ‘had to know’ Floyd’s life was in danger
Raul Castro, right, raises the hand of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel after Diaz-Canel was...
Cuba’s Communist Party chooses Miguel Díaz-Canel as leader