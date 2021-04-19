Advertisement

Pig’s head, blood left at former home of Chauvin defense witness

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - Vandals left a pig’s head at the one-time California home of a use-of-force expert who testified on behalf of the officer accused of killing George Floyd, police said.

Blood was also smeared on the house in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco, that once belonged to Barry Brodd, a retired police officer who was on the stand in the Minneapolis murder trial last week, according to a police statement Saturday.

“It appears the suspects in this vandalism were targeting Mr. Brodd for his testimony,” the Santa Rosa Police Department said. “Mr. Brodd has not lived at the residence for a number of years and is no longer a resident of California.”

Officers responding around 3 a.m. Saturday found a severed pig’s head on the front porch and blood on the residence, police said.

“Because Mr. Brodd no longer lives in the city of Santa Rosa, it appears the victim was falsely targeted,” the statement said.

Investigators believe the same vandals also smeared blood on the statue of a large hand in front of nearby Santa Rosa Plaza and left a sign that said “Oink, oink,” police said.

No arrests were announced.

Brodd, a former Santa Rosa police officer, testified at the murder trial that he believes Officer Derek Chauvin’s restraint of Floyd was in keeping with proper police practice.

In a statement released after Brodd’s testimony, Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro distanced himself from his department’s former officer.

“We are aware of former Santa Rosa Police Officer, Barry Brodd, providing testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial,” Navarro’s statement said. “His comments do not reflect the values and beliefs of the Santa Rosa Police Department.

On Saturday, April 17th, 2021 at 3:07 a.m., Santa Rosa Police responded to a residence in west Santa Rosa that had just...

Posted by Santa Rosa Police on Saturday, April 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz confirms to 23 News that a death investigation is underway...
Dead body found on Rockford’s southeast side
Marijuana economic impact
New cannabis dispensary to open in downtown Rockford
Jaslyn Adams, 7, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police: 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald’s in Chicago
It's looking likely the rain late Monday will turn to all snow especially Tuesday.
Weekend ends nicely before ‘Third Winter’ with snow arrives late Monday and Tuesday
WWII Vet Celebrates 100th Birthday
Rockford World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by parade

Latest News

FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Biden feels heat on emissions goal as climate summit nears
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Chauvin trial: Closing arguments begin
This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department...
Suspect in Wisconsin bar shooting that killed 3 identified
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
LIVE: Prosecutor: Chauvin ‘had to know’ Floyd’s life was in danger
Raul Castro, right, raises the hand of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel after Diaz-Canel was...
Cuba’s Communist Party chooses Miguel Díaz-Canel as leader