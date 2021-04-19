Advertisement

New law to charge those who kill K9 officers in drunk driving crashes

Sosnowski said it’s unfortunate that this incident revealed a hole in the law, but he hopes this bill fills that.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to Loki, a K9 that was killed early Sunday...
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to Loki, a K9 that was killed early Sunday morning by a drunk driver on I-90.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The death of Boone County K9 Loki pushed one local lawmaker to introduce a bill that would punish drunk drivers that kill K9 officers.

As the law currently stands, the death of a K9 officer as a result of a drunk driving incident cannot be tried as a felony, only as a DUI misdemeanor. State Representative Joe Sosnowski introduced a new bill that would make a drunk driving crash that results in a K9 officer’s death into a class 4 felony.

Sosnowski said it’s unfortunate that this incident revealed a hole in the law, but he hopes this bill fills that.

“But for that State’s Attorney to not even be able to charge that driver with the offense of killing the police dog in that manner, it was really an unfortunate thing. Again it looks like there was a hole in the law. Doesn’t mean the driver got off Scott Free, but I think there should be a penalty for these types of actions,” Rep. Sosnowski said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz confirms to 23 News that a death investigation is underway...
Dead body found on Rockford’s southeast side
Benigno Ortiz
Man found guilty of sexually abusing 11-year-old child in Boone Co.
Cases of human remains not connected, said Winn. Co. Coroner
Police investigate robberies
Rockford businesses robbed on Sunday, police investigating
Marijuana economic impact
New cannabis dispensary to open in downtown Rockford

Latest News

Officer involved shooting body cam footage released
Officer involved shooting body cam footage released
Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says he released body cam video from all four deputies...
Winn. Co. Sheriff’s Office releases body cam footage from deputy-involved fatal shooting
Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon welcomed one of the most powerful women in America to...
First Lady Jill Biden visits Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
Winnebago Co. adds 316 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 8.5%
Snow remains in the forecast for the Stateline Tuesday, though impacts are not likely to be...
Mark's 6pm Forecast -- 4/19/2021