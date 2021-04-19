New law to charge those who kill K9 officers in drunk driving crashes

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The death of Boone County K9 Loki pushed one local lawmaker to introduce a bill that would punish drunk drivers that kill K9 officers.

As the law currently stands, the death of a K9 officer as a result of a drunk driving incident cannot be tried as a felony, only as a DUI misdemeanor. State Representative Joe Sosnowski introduced a new bill that would make a drunk driving crash that results in a K9 officer’s death into a class 4 felony.

Sosnowski said it’s unfortunate that this incident revealed a hole in the law, but he hopes this bill fills that.

“But for that State’s Attorney to not even be able to charge that driver with the offense of killing the police dog in that manner, it was really an unfortunate thing. Again it looks like there was a hole in the law. Doesn’t mean the driver got off Scott Free, but I think there should be a penalty for these types of actions,” Rep. Sosnowski said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.