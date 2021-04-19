Advertisement

May 30th Alliance continues to demand change, accountability for local officials

Chalk messages surround the Winnebago County Administration building
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The sidewalks around Rockford City Hall and the Winnebago County Administration building have been covered in messages from the May 30th Alliance, as they demand change from local law enforcement.

“Yesterday we held a rally and a march, it went from East State City Hall all the way down to the Winnebago County Administration building and walked over to both places,” said Leslie Rolfe, organizer of the May 30th Alliance. “We had a plethora of chalk at the locations for people to write messages to the county.”

Rolfe says he hopes employees that go to and from work at the locations see the messages.

“To County Board Chairman Chiarelli and other people that walk in and out and to the other members of the Winnebago County Board. We also hope people that walk in and out of the courthouse see the messages as well. We want them to know we are aware.”

Community reaction to the demonstrations has been consistently mixed, but Rolfe says being able to get any reaction at all signals that the group’s message is sticking.

“I try to make sure that I don’t have a rash emotional reaction. And, but as time has passed, I’ve realized that you know those people know when they drive by for some reason they feel triggered enough to feel the need to say something or yell something out the window, whether it be positive or negative, the job is being done., it means they can’t pass by this area without having to think about what it is that we’re speaking about.”

23 News reached out to Chiarelli for comment, but has not yet heard back.

