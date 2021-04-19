Man found guilty of sexually abusing 11-year-old child in Boone Co.

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 52-year-old Bolingbrook man was found guilty of five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, after a multi-day bench trial on Thursday.

Judge John H. Young found Benigno Ortiz, 52, guilty of all seven charges. The offenses occurred between Oct. of 2015 and Nov. 2016 at a home in the Inverness subdivision in Loves Park. The victim was between 11 and 12-years-old when the offenses occurred, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ortiz faces a minimum sentence of 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and will have to serve at least 85 percent of that sentence, followed by a parole term of 3 years to life. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The case is set for status on May 21. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

