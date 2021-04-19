Advertisement

Man found guilty of sexually abusing 11-year-old child in Boone Co.

The case is set for status on May 21.
Benigno Ortiz
Benigno Ortiz(Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 52-year-old Bolingbrook man was found guilty of five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, after a multi-day bench trial on Thursday.

Judge John H. Young found Benigno Ortiz, 52, guilty of all seven charges. The offenses occurred between Oct. of 2015 and Nov. 2016 at a home in the Inverness subdivision in Loves Park. The victim was between 11 and 12-years-old when the offenses occurred, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ortiz faces a minimum sentence of 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and will have to serve at least 85 percent of that sentence, followed by a parole term of 3 years to life. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The case is set for status on May 21. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz confirms to 23 News that a death investigation is underway...
Dead body found on Rockford’s southeast side
Cases of human remains not connected, said Winn. Co. Coroner
Police investigate robberies
Rockford businesses robbed on Sunday, police investigating
Marijuana economic impact
New cannabis dispensary to open in downtown Rockford

Latest News

Officer involved shooting body cam footage released
Officer involved shooting body cam footage released
Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says he released body cam video from all four deputies...
Winn. Co. Sheriff’s Office releases body cam footage from deputy-involved fatal shooting
Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon welcomed one of the most powerful women in America to...
First Lady Jill Biden visits Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
Winnebago Co. adds 316 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 8.5%
Snow remains in the forecast for the Stateline Tuesday, though impacts are not likely to be...
Mark's 6pm Forecast -- 4/19/2021