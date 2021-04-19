Advertisement

Loves Park Young at Heart parade, fireworks display canceled again

COVID-19 in Illinois
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Loves Park announced that the 2021 Young at Heart parade and fireworks display has been canceled again this year.

The events were scheduled for Saturday, May 29. The decision was made due to the continued uncertainty and rising positivity rates, as related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the city.

The Young at Heart parade, sponsored by the City of Loves Park, has signaled the start of summer and has been held on Memorial Day weekend for 49 years. The annual fireworks display has also become a highly anticipated family favorite over recent years.

“It is unfortunate that these great community events have been cancelled again this year, but we look forward to seeing everyone at the 2022 Young at Heart parade next year. In the near future, we hope to announce an alternate date for the fireworks display later this summer,” according to the announcement.

For any questions regarding the cancellation of these events, contact the Loves Park’s Mayor Office at 815-654-5030.

