Advertisement

Light Rain & Colder to Begin the Week

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy skies today with highs remaining steady in the middle 40′s. Light rain from time to time before noon. Chance of a rain/snow mix tomorrow afternoon and early evening. Little to no accumulation. Freeze Watches take hold for all of Northern Illinois Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures could drop to the middle 20′s. Another chance at frost comes our way early Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz confirms to 23 News that a death investigation is underway...
Dead body found on Rockford’s southeast side
Marijuana economic impact
New cannabis dispensary to open in downtown Rockford
Jaslyn Adams, 7, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police: 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald’s in Chicago
It's looking likely the rain late Monday will turn to all snow especially Tuesday.
Weekend ends nicely before ‘Third Winter’ with snow arrives late Monday and Tuesday
WWII Vet Celebrates 100th Birthday
Rockford World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by parade

Latest News

Snow remains on track to occur over much of the Stateline Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Sticking snow remains on track to occur in the Stateline this week
Snow remains on track to occur over much of the Stateline Tuesday.
Mark's Sunday Forecast - 4/18/2021
It's looking likely the rain late Monday will turn to all snow especially Tuesday.
Weekend ends nicely before ‘Third Winter’ with snow arrives late Monday and Tuesday
April snow returns to the forecast
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 4/17/2021