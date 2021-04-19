Light Rain & Colder to Begin the Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy skies today with highs remaining steady in the middle 40′s. Light rain from time to time before noon. Chance of a rain/snow mix tomorrow afternoon and early evening. Little to no accumulation. Freeze Watches take hold for all of Northern Illinois Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures could drop to the middle 20′s. Another chance at frost comes our way early Thursday morning.

