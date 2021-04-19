Indian Creek’s Heiman, Winnebago’s Brown named to AP All-State teams

(AP) - Here are the Illinois Associated Press Class 1A and Class 2A All-State girls’ basketball teams as voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters and compiled by Steve Tappa, formerly of the Moline Dispatch and the Rock Island Argus.

Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. Each voter picked a five-player first team and five-player second team in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention. All media members in the state were eligible to nominate and vote for players. Nobody earned unanimous selection in either class. There were 18 voters in each class.

*-Note: There was a voting tie for the final first and second team spots in 1A.

Class 1A All-State First Team

Anna Griffin, Aurora Christian (79 points)

Amiah Hargrove, Christopher (70)

Tayler Barry, Shiloh Tri-County (66)

Brooke Heiman, Indian Creek (55)

*-Mallory Powers, Amboy (54)

*-Tiana Timpe, Stockton (54)

Class 1A All-State Second Team

Haley Wallace, Brimfield (47 points)

Grace Nelson, Altamont (44)

Abi Payne, Amboy (32)

Karlie Krogman Eastland (27)

*-Addison Newbon, Decatur St. Teresa (23)

*-Tabytha Toelke, Dakota (23)

Class 1A Honorable Mention

No local players received votes for honorable mention.

Class 2A All-State First Team

Abbey Schreacke, Quincy Notre Dame (83 points)

Miyah Brown, Winnebago (74)

Alecia Doyle, Carterville (70)

Mallory Cyrulik, Clinton (50)

Ellie Cahill, Eureka (43)

Class 2A All-State Second Team

Lexie Niebrugge, Teutopolis (42 points)

Emily White, Sullivan (38)

Caydee Kirkham, Carthage Illini West (37)

Kyleigh Block, Villa Grove/Heritage (35)

Jennifer Heinberg, Marengo (31)

Class 2A Honorable Mention

No local players received votes for honorable mention.

