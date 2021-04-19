Advertisement

Illinois adds 1,959 COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,959 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as 22 more deaths.
Woman receives her COVID-19 vaccine.
Woman receives her COVID-19 vaccine.(Jerome Delay | AP)
By CBS
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Good news and bad news in the latest COVID-19 data from Illinois, as new cases have dropped over the past week, but hospitalizations are still climbing statewide.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,959 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as 22 more deaths.

Over the past week, Illinois is averaging 3,142 new cases per day, down about 6 percent from the week prior. However, new cases in April are still up significantly over the same time period in March. Illinois is averaging 3,138 cases per day so far in April, up 88 percent compared to the first 19 days of March.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,304,200 cases, including 21,685 deaths.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate in Illinois stands at 4.4 percent, and has fallen or stayed flat every day for the past week, after hitting an April peak of 4.4 percent one week ago. That rate reached a pandemic low of 2.1 percent in March before the recent increase in cases.

As of Sunday night, a total of 2,218 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 491 in the ICU and 227 on ventilators. Illinois is averaging 2,101 hospitalizations per day over the past week, up 16.4 percent from one week ago. So far in April, Illinois is averaging 1,849 hospitalizations per day, a 60 percent increase over the same time period in March.

Meantime, Illinois has received a total of 9,930,935 doses of vaccine since December, and a total of 8,119,867 doses have been administered statewide. A total of 3,365,282 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, or 26.41 percent of the population.

