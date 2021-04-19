Advertisement

‘I was gonna T-bone him’: Tractor driver helps end police chase

By WSOC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC) - A long and dramatic police chase in North Carolina ended after police corralled the suspect into a tight spot with the help of a man on a tractor.

Buzz Palmer was tilling his garden using his tractor Wednesday when a police chase came roaring down his gravel driveway.

“I knew when he came by that fence, we had a problem. That many police cars aren’t getting a donut truck or a ticket violator,” Palmer said.

Buzz Palmer, a retired law enforcement diver, used his tractor to help stop a police chase. He...
Buzz Palmer, a retired law enforcement diver, used his tractor to help stop a police chase. He says it was just the right thing to do.(Source: WSOC via CNN)

The retired law enforcement diver threw his 17-year-old orange Kabota tractor into high gear and parked across the driveway to block the car from getting past him.

“I was gonna T-bone him. I put it in high gear, got my RPMs up and turned facing that way to block this, where he wasn’t coming through,” Palmer said.

The driver was able to maneuver around Palmer, so he chased after the car.

“Once he passed here, he was trapped. There’s no other way out. There’s nothing he could do but go back out, and I knew they were all behind me. I just had to rodeo him up to keep him going,” Palmer said.

Without anywhere else to go, the driver crashed through a fence into a pasture filled with goats and eventually drove into a pond.

Deputies swarmed in and arrested the driver, 48-year-old Ward Baxter Weiland, on several charges, including felony speeding to elude and driving while impaired. They also arrested a male passenger, 62-year-old Armond Dewayne Douglas, on outstanding charges unrelated to the pursuit.

A female passenger was released and does not face charges.

As for Palmer, he says stopping the driver was just the right thing to do.

“He needed to be taken off the road,” Palmer said. “I had equipment, which was my tractor, and I had opportunity since he was coming at me. So, it was that simple. If everybody stood up and did what they had to do, life would be a lot easier. Sometimes you just gotta step in.”

Police say the chase began after the driver failed to stop for officers who tried to pull him over because the vehicle had a stolen tag.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz confirms to 23 News that a death investigation is underway...
Dead body found on Rockford’s southeast side
Marijuana economic impact
New cannabis dispensary to open in downtown Rockford
Jaslyn Adams, 7, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police: 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald’s in Chicago
It's looking likely the rain late Monday will turn to all snow especially Tuesday.
Weekend ends nicely before ‘Third Winter’ with snow arrives late Monday and Tuesday
WWII Vet Celebrates 100th Birthday
Rockford World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by parade

Latest News

FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Biden feels heat on emissions goal as climate summit nears
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Chauvin trial: Closing arguments begin
This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department...
Suspect in Wisconsin bar shooting that killed 3 identified
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
LIVE: Prosecutor: Chauvin ‘had to know’ Floyd’s life was in danger
Raul Castro, right, raises the hand of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel after Diaz-Canel was...
Cuba’s Communist Party chooses Miguel Díaz-Canel as leader