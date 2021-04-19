Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden visits Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon

Biden helped kickstart a new tuition program.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon welcomed one of the most powerful women in America to campus on Monday, and many community members stalked out their spot to try and catch a glimpse.

“We’re very proud and excited that the First Lady would choose to come to our community,” said Dixon Resident Sarah Bingaman.

Security was tight around the college as Secret Service and Illinois State Police escorted the First Lady in, but for Bingaman it goes beyond just a sighting.

“We feel that for decades rural Illinois rural America has been forgotten by Washington D.C., and we’re thrilled that the Biden Administration hasn’t forgotten rural America,” said Bingaman.

The First Lady came to Sauk Valley to support its new impact program which gives eligible students the opportunity to earn money for tuition and fees for up to three years.

“Community college’s just meet students where they are and they help them to be the people they want to be,” said Biden.

Biden says the impact of making college accessible to all benefits many different aspects of our communities and our country.

“Without educated and trained workers business can’t build, innovation is held back, and our economy drags,” said Biden. “We can’t afford to exclude so many from continuing their education.”

