Family of man who has been missing since December continues search

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local mother makes a plea to the community, to help find her missing son. She says he disappeared more than four months ago.

Illinois and Wisconsin search teams, rescue boats and k-9s scoured the Rock River in Rockford this weekend. They were on the hunt to find 28-year-old Patrick Reum. He disappeared near the river in downtown Rockford last December. Kathy Kakes, Ruems’ mother, says he was going for a walk, and left the house without his phone, his keys and his wallet. Kakes says it was *extremely unlike him.

“This is the worst experience a mother could ever have. Because of the not knowing. Wondering where he’s at. Whether he’s alive. There’s no closure. We need that closure.”

