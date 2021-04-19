First Lady Jill Biden to visit Sauk Valley Community College

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - First Lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will travel to Dixon Monday to visit Sauk Valley Community College.

First Lady Biden and Secretary Cardona are expected to arrive Monday morning at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline. They will then travel to Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, where Biden and Cardona will tour the facility. Both will be available for questions from the media after the tour concludes.

Biden and Cardona will depart from Rockford International Airport just before 4 p.m.

23 News will have coverage of her visit throughout the day both on air and online.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.