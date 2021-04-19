Community support for First Lady on display in Dixon

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite security being tight around the college campus, many community members still came out and showed their support for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Many residents held up signs in support of the Biden Administration and helped welcome the First Lady on to campus. One local resident, Dave McCarver, said the First Lady could have stopped anywhere, but she chose to come to Dixon.

McCarver said there was no way he would miss the opportunity.

“It’s incredible to have an administration that acutely cares about rural communities again. It’s been a while, a long four years without that and now we have that money coming in to help education K-12 as well as secondary education which we haven’t had in a while in these areas. This area has been underserved but under the Biden administration they are starting to solve that,” McCarver said.

