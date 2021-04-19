Cases of human remains not connected, said Winn. Co. Coroner

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Public concerns over the discovery of human remains over the past two months in several areas of Winnebago County prompt leaders to speak up. 23 news takes a deeper look at the investigations within the coroner’s office.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation over the weekend, when a fifth set of human remains were found in another part of the Rockford area. Winnebago County Coroner, Bill Hintz, said these instances are not connected to each other - and it is purely coincidental.

His office gets about two or three reports of skeletal remains each year. Hintz said the only reason it seems so unusual is because the discoveries happened so close together.

“I don’t really have a rhyme or a reason why they’ve been find now, within a month and a half versus spread throughout the year,” said Hintz. “But I do not have any proof at all that these events are related, or that any individual is doing this to these people.”

Hintz urges stateliners to remain patient as the coroner’s office and law enforcement go through their investigations, hoping to bring closure to the families.

Experts said autopsies usually take up to three days. Toxicology reports take anywhere from four to six weeks.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.