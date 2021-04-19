As COVID-19 restrictions lift, restaurants are ditching outdoor dining options

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The patio at Steam Plant restaurant in Belvidere was a huge hit with Cindy Limani’s regulars..

“We have customers, they enjoyed the patio dining so much. And it is so nice because the way our restaurant is it’s kind of like a sidewalk café on the side because it’s right on the outside of the building,”

When the pandemic hit, the city of Belvidere made it easier for restaurants like hers to open patios. But as Limani explains, she’s run into challenges keeping her patio open.

“There’s a lot that goes into outside seating. You have to be equipped for the outside. As far as, like, being outside when we weren’t able to do that, you know, the city itself they allowed us to do that, because we were going through a pandemic and they were helping us which we’re thankful for. If it wasn’t for that outside seating I don’t think many of these businesses would have survived it helped us a lot.”

But Limani says it still was not easy.

“They allowed us to proceed out there with caution but that was a challenge and that was a struggle. I mean there were times where we would buy tents and they would be in the next parking lot over.”

Limani also tells 23 news that staffing issues and permits don’t allow her to continue offering her patio..

“But the customers were so glad that we were open, but if we’re speaking long term...it’s too expensive and I don’t think I can afford that right now.”

Limani says that her main issue right now is staffing. She says that her restaurant and many others in Belvidere are desperate for workers, saying she can’t open the patio unless she has the workers to staff it.

