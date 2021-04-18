Weekend ends nicely before ‘Third Winter’ with snow arrives late Monday and Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Midwest at times can have a roller coaster weather pattern, especially during the Spring season. This is going to be the case over the next several days as some wintery times are in the forecast with snow returning to the Stateline to start the work week.

The good news is that the winning weekend will continue with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s, much like Saturday! Enjoy it because you’ll be waking up to a cold front knocking on our doorsteps Monday with a shifting wind and dropping temperatures throughout the day.

Monday will start dry and temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day. In addition, I think most of the day Monday will remain dry until the evening hours when rain will move in. However, as the sun goes down and temperatures continue to go down that rain will turn over gradually to more of a mix and eventually all snow throughout the Stateline. This is ‘Third Winter’ returning to the region.

A cold front will move through Monday morning with precipitation arriving at night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A cold front will move through Monday morning with precipitation arriving at night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Third winter is upon us here in the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

At this time, we’re thinking most of the snow will fall throughout the day Tuesday. Highs only in the lower 40s and breezy northwest winds calls for a blustery day in the region. It’s looking likely there will be some accumulations but the impacts will be low. This is because any accumulations from the snow that occur on Tuesday will be mainly on grassy, elevated and non-paved surfaces. This wet snow will have a harder time sticking to the pavement, which is good news. Regardless, plan on some extra time for a potentially slippery commute Tuesday.

It's looking likely the rain late Monday and into early Tuesday will turn to snow. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It's looking likely the rain late Monday will turn to all snow especially Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It's looking likely the rain late Monday will turn to all snow especially Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

April snow hits different than winter snow storms. Accumulations are possible on non-paved surfaces. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Before Tuesday, you will want to take proper measures with any outdoor sensitive vegetation and plants because after the snow we’re talking about several hours of sub-freezing temperatures. This will occur on a more widespread basis on Tuesday night and likely again on Wednesday night. Anything left outside during these times could be susceptible to those temperatures.

Several hours of sub-freezing temperatures Tuesday night and likely Wednesday night are likely. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Wednesday will be sunny but remaining on the cooler side with highs in the upper 40s. Luckily the chill will only be brief as an upward trend in temperatures returns for the latter half of next week with more seasonable weather returning by next weekend with only a few small hit-or-miss rain chances.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.