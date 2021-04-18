Advertisement

Rockford’s The Music Academy celebrates its senior performers

Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After months apart, The Music Academy in Rockford is picking up its instruments and celebrating its senior performers.

Coming together for an orchestra recording day, in light of COVID restrictions, the students got the chance to showcase their work for the semester’s end concert.

Having performed all around the world before the pandemic, Executive Director Marti Frantz says most of the kids are just happy to be making music again with their friends.

“They’ve adapted; they’re kids, they adapt. What they miss is the camaraderie. They see their friends here and that’s been a really important consistency for them, as a social outlet. Some of them have been going to school; most of them have not been going to school. So, this has become a really tight network,” said Frantz.

