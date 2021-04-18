Advertisement

Rockford World War II celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by parade

Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford World War II veteran celebrates a big birthday and his neighbors wanted to make sure he got a hero’s salute on his special day.

Dozens of cars lined the streets near Johnson Elementary School to help Salvatore ‘Sam’ Caruana ring in his 100th birthday.

Serving in the 104th Infantry Division from 1942 to 1945, Sam worked as a forward field observer in the artillery unit, before coming back home and raising his family.

An honored guest on the last VetsRoll trip to Washington, D.C., Sam says he’s blown away by the love and very grateful for the support.

“I have a beautiful family and friends that I have made over the years. But this is a complete surprise for me that’s left me speechless. Unexpected as far as I’m concerned, I thought. But beautiful, beautiful. I’m impressed with everything that’s happened here, I can’t believe it,” said Caruana.

