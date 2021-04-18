Advertisement

Dead body found on Rockford’s southeast side Saturday

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz confirms to 23 News that a death investigation is underway in the 2300 block of Laude Drive in Rockford after a dead body was found early Saturday evening.

Police say a resident was riding their ATV when they found the body.

Details are limited but Hintz says it’s not certain if the body is male or female and there is no word on the condition yet. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story.

