Football Frenzy Recap - Week 5

By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WIFR) - There were a number of cancellations and schedule changes this week, making life difficult for many area athletic directors. Boylan, Belvidere North, Guilford, Mendota, Oregon, and Rock Falls all went into quarantine. On Friday, just hours before kickoff against Rockford Lutheran, Genoa-Kingston announced it had to cancel its game due to a positive case of COVID-19 within the program.

Here are the highlights and scores from another busy night of football around the Stateline.

NIC-10

East 52, Freeport 7

Belvidere 24, Jefferson 0

NUIC

Lena-Winslow 14, Galena 7

Milledgeville 50, Amboy 14

Stockton 40, East Dubuque 6

Knoxville 26, Orangeville 6

Interstate 8

Sycamore 33, Rochelle 7

DuPage Valley

Neuqua Valley 28, DeKalb 21

8-Man

River Ridge 38, Polo 6

Hiawatha 68, AFC 6

