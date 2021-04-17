Football Frenzy Recap - Week 5 Saturday Edition
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(WIFR) - Saturday, the spotlight was supposed to be on two of the best teams in the NIC-10. However, Boylan had to cancel its Week 5 game against Harlem due to COVID-19. Just like many teams have had to do this year, the Huskies adjusted on the fly and were able to find a new opponent.
Here are the scores and highlights from another busy Saturday of football in the Stateline.
Big Northern
Dixon 20, Stillman Valley 19
Byron 28, Winnebago 25
NUIC
Rockford Christian 54, West Carroll 18
Du-Pec 46, EPC 6
Aquin 41, Forreston 8
8-Man
West Central 60, South Beloit 16
Non-Conference
Harlem 43, Prairie Ridge 42
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.