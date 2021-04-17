Advertisement

Football Frenzy Recap - Week 5 Saturday Edition

Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(WIFR) - Saturday, the spotlight was supposed to be on two of the best teams in the NIC-10. However, Boylan had to cancel its Week 5 game against Harlem due to COVID-19. Just like many teams have had to do this year, the Huskies adjusted on the fly and were able to find a new opponent.

Here are the scores and highlights from another busy Saturday of football in the Stateline.

Big Northern

Dixon 20, Stillman Valley 19

Byron 28, Winnebago 25

NUIC

Rockford Christian 54, West Carroll 18

Du-Pec 46, EPC 6

Aquin 41, Forreston 8

8-Man

West Central 60, South Beloit 16

Non-Conference

Harlem 43, Prairie Ridge 42

