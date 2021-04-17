Advertisement

Dixon boys soccer beats Rockford Christian, wins BNC tournament title

By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dixon scored once in the first half and once in the second half, beating Rockford Christian 2-0 to win the Big Northern Conference tournament championship at AC Bowers Field on Friday.

The Dukes entered the conference tournament as the top-seed after going unbeaten in BNC play. Boston Glessner and Graesen Blumhoff had the goals for Dixon (12-3, 7-0), Ryan Pitzer kept the Royal Lions off the score sheet.

