Winnebago Co. deputy who shot at suspect was knocked unconscious

That’s according to preliminary information about the shooting released by Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Joseph Broullard on Saturday opened fire on a man suspected of domestic battery who charged at him with a metal pipe, authorities said Thursday.

Despite suffering what were ultimately fatal wounds, the man, Faustin Guetigo, 27, continued up a flight of basement stairs and swung the pipe at Broullard, hitting the sergeant on the head. Both Broullard and Guetigo fell to the floor. Another officer, identified as Deputy Gabriel Eiten, opened fire from outside the Bellwort Drive residence, shattering a screen door, according to the Rockford Register Star.

That’s according to preliminary information about the shooting released by Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley, who said that a Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force investigation is continuing.

“The task force and the state’s attorney’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed,” Hanley said in a news release. “Further, the state’s attorney will, and must, reserve all judgment until the investigation is complete.”

