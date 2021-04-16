Winnebago Co. adds 123 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 9.1%

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 123 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 29,174 as of Friday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 458. The seven-day positivity rate is now 9.1 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 156,147 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 80 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from yesterday’s report of 69. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Monday afternoon.

“Due to the rise in cases, we will being reporting hospitalization numbers Monday through Fridays,” the Winnebago County- Joint Information Center said on Friday.

For additional data, see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

