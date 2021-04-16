Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 105 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 8.5%

The total deaths from COVID-19 is now 458.
COVID-19
COVID-19(WALB)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 105 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 29,051 as of Thursday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 458. The seven-day positivity rate is now 8.5 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 153,603 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican –  are currently providing in-patient care for 69 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from last Thursday’s report of 72. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Friday afternoon.

“Due to the rise in cases, we will being reporting hospitalization numbers Monday through Fridays,” the Winnebago County- Joint Information Center said on Thrusday.

For additional data, see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

