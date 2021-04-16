Advertisement

Two convicted in 2019 Beloit triple-shooting that left 1 dead

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were convicted Thursday for their roles in a Beloit triple-shooting more than two years that left a 21-year-old man dead and two others seriously wounded.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, Gregory Carter, Jr., and Anthony Sims III were convicted of recklessly endangering safety while armed as a party to a crime, while Carter was also found guilty of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Their convictions stem from the death of Treron White and the shootings of a 25-year-old and 15-year-old, all of whom were Beloit residents, on the night of March 11, 2019. According to police, officers responded around 9:30 p.m. that night to the 700 block of Elm Street on reports of a large confrontation.

White was found dead at the scene.

Officers indicated at the time that everyone involved knew each other prior to the confrontation and shooting and that it was part of an ongoing dispute. Prosecutors argued during the trial that Carter and Sims had set up the fight that night.

Both Carter and Sims will return to court on July 15 for sentencing. Carter faces maximum sentence of 21.5 years in prison, while Sims could get up to 12.5 years, the DOJ said.

