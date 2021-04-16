Advertisement

Second body recovered 33 miles from Seacor Power site; divers yet to get inside vessel

The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.(Captain Josh Howard)
By WVUE staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - A second body has been recovered from the Gulf of Mexico, approximately 33 miles from where the Seacor Power capsized Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from a person privy to information about the investigation.

“Now 68 hours in,” Spencer Gremillion wrote. “The weather conditions have still been rough, but they’ve been able to run lines to numerous entry points. They have still yet to go inside of the boat. We’re unsure why there isn’t more that can be done.”

The identity of the crewmember has not been released.

Family members have been briefed by United States Coast Guard officials at least twice a day since Wednesday. The new information was divulged at noon Friday.

Captain David Ledet’s body was recovered Wednesday.

Search and rescue efforts continue for the remaining 11 crewmembers.

The United States Coast Guard rescued two people on Tuesday, good Samaritans rescued another four.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fatal crash
Belvidere man identified after fatal Genoa Road crash
Man killed in Winnebago County crash
Loves Park man killed on I-90 in Winnebago Co.
Jose J. Gonzalez Jr.
Man charged after officer-involved shooting in Rockford
No injuries have been reported.
7 arrested after fight at Cherryvale Mall
One car crossed the center line, colliding with the passing vehicle.
One dead, one injured in Belvidere crash

Latest News

FILE - In this June 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke...
Funeral to praise Philip’s ‘courage’ and support for queen
People gather in protest, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Minnesota mayor blasts police tactics to control protesters
This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police...
Video: Chicago police critics call for charges in shooting of boy
The royal family is preparing for Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday
The royal family is preparing for Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday
Raul Castro steps down as head of Cuba's Communist Party