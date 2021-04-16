Advertisement

Pandemic poses schedule challenges for high school athletics

Coaches, players and parents are forced to adapt by the minute.
football
football(Gray Media)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many athletic directors across the Stateline face challenges like never before, with seasons being canceled, moves and altered each day.

At Auburn High School, Athletic Director Brad Pemberton was forced to shut down the varsity football program for two weeks due to a COVID-19 exposure. It forces coaches, players and parents to adapt by the minute.

Now, with the program ready to resume action, their opponent — Belvidere North — is forced to cancel their entire season due to COVID-19. Pemberton said it really reinvents the way athletic programs think.

“You never know when your last name is going to be. I know the old cliché is playing like it’s your last. These are times where like you really need to play like it’s your last. We could get a call tomorrow that says, ‘you know another school is out.’ Our school could be out,” Pemberton said.

