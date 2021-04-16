OSF Saint Anthony, Gift of Hope honor raise awareness for organ, tissue donation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center along with Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Network came together to raise a flag as a way to raise awareness for the life-saving benefits of organ and tissue donation.

Members from the hospital, the organization and the community gathered Friday morning in honor of National Donate Life Month, which is dedicated to those who’ve made a life-saving donation and to honor their families.

Gayle Boos of Freeport spoke at the event. Her son Noah passed away, but was able to help more than 20 people through his tissue donations. She encourages everyone to consider becoming a donor to save more lives.

“Whenever I get asked to spec on behalf of organ donation, it just gives me another opportunity to talk about my son and all the good things that he did. I am just so very proud of him,” Boos said.

