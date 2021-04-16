Nik’s Wish to lead 4th of July parade

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another Stateline summer event is a go this year as the city of Rockford prepares for its 4th of July parade, and we now know who will lead the charge as the honorary parade marshal, The Nicholas Ritschel Foundation.

The organization was formed after Kelly Ritschel Boehle’s son Nik died from cancer. The group now works to raise funds to help grant wishes to young adults battling the disease. Kelly says the 4th of July was Nik’s favorite holiday, and being selected as marshal is going to be a heartfelt, meaningful honor for her family and the volunteers.

“It means a lot to us as an organization we are an all volunteer charity and I know our team back home is just screaming with cheers that we get to be a part of this wonderful event, especially this event when we’re finally opening back up again.”

