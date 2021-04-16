Advertisement

Nik’s Wish to lead 4th of July parade

Founders say 4th of July was Nik’s favorite holiday
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another Stateline summer event is a go this year as the city of Rockford prepares for its 4th of July parade, and we now know who will lead the charge as the honorary parade marshal, The Nicholas Ritschel Foundation.

The organization was formed after Kelly Ritschel Boehle’s son Nik died from cancer. The group now works to raise funds to help grant wishes to young adults battling the disease. Kelly says the 4th of July was Nik’s favorite holiday, and being selected as marshal is going to be a heartfelt, meaningful honor for her family and the volunteers.

“It means a lot to us as an organization we are an all volunteer charity and I know our team back home is just screaming with cheers that we get to be a part of this wonderful event, especially this event when we’re finally opening back up again.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fatal crash
Belvidere man identified after fatal Genoa Road crash
Man killed in Winnebago County crash
Loves Park man killed on I-90 in Winnebago Co.
Jose J. Gonzalez Jr.
Man charged after officer-involved shooting in Rockford
No injuries have been reported.
7 arrested after fight at Cherryvale Mall
One car crossed the center line, colliding with the passing vehicle.
One dead, one injured in Belvidere crash

Latest News

Marijuana economic impact
New cannabis dispensary to open in downtown Rockford
Marijuana economic impact
Marijuana sales
OSF Saint Anthony, Gift of Hope honor raise awareness for organ, tissue donation
football
Pandemic poses schedule challenges for high school athletics
COVID-19 vaccine (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)
Be cautious of COVID-19 vaccine myths circulating online