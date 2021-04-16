Modest improvements to continue Friday, though snow prospects remain next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Compared to Wednesday, we seemed to turn a little corner in the Stateline when it comes to the weather. Mixed sunshine’s return allowed for temperatures to warm several degrees from Wednesday’s 40s. Still, the 56° high temperature recorded in Rockford fell well short of what’s considered to be normal by mid-April standards.

Friday’s to feature even more in the way of sunshine, though the fact that winds remain blowing out of the north will keep our temperatures from reaching normal levels. Still, the upper 50s and lighter winds expected Friday should make for a very pleasant end to the workweek.

Bright sunshine is expected from start to finish Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll cloud over once again Friday night and remain cloudy for most of the day on Saturday, and most of the weekend for that matter. On the positive side of the ledger, it’s appearing less and less likely that rain will have any impact on our weekend. We’ve reduced the rain chances to 10% both Saturday and Sunday, with any rainfall to come in the form of sprinkles and nothing more.

Though more cloudiness is ahead of us Saturday, the expectation now is that the day will be predominantly dry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will make a run into the 60s Monday as winds shift to the southwest ahead of a strong cold front slated to pass through the area late in the day or at night. That front’s to serve as the trigger for showers arriving here by late afternoon or early Monday evening.

A strong cold front is to bring a batch of showers our way late Monday into Monday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are likely to continue for much of the night, and with breezes beginning to pick up out of the north, temperatures will be falling fast, making for what will ultimately be a rather miserable night.

Showery conditions are to continue overnight, though temperatures will be crashing, meaning snow could mix in shortly thereafter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Anytime after the midnight hour and continuing through mid-morning Tuesday, enough cold air is likely to be present that precipitation could take on the form or a rain/snow mix or perhaps even just snow for a period of a few hours. At this juncture, it still remains highly unlikely that any accumulation would result from this, but it remains worthy of close monitoring, and that we will.

A significant gush of colder air will rush into the area threatening a few hours of mixed precipitation or even light snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With the arrival of this next batch of unseasonably chilly air, expect frost to become a big part of our weather story early next week. High temperatures will remain in the 40s on Tuesday and will barely reach 50° Wednesday. That’s going to set the stage for some very chilly nights.

Frost should not become a significant concern until we get into early next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Healthy rainfall over the past week has allowed for the drought situation to improve greatly over the Midwest and, to a lesser extent, Illinois. One week ago, nearly 90% of Wisconsin was reported to be in a state of drought. This week has seen that number slashed down to just under 38%. In Illinois, the relief has been less substantial, but there’s been some. About 16% of the State is considered to be in some state of drought, down about 2% from last week. Of local importance, though, is the removal of Winnebago, Ogle, and parts of Boone County from the drought area.

Just last week, the entire state of Wisconsin was considered to be in a state of drought. No longer is that the case. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There's been some improvement in the drought situation in Illinois. Much of the Stateline has been cleared from being in a state of drought. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With that said, precipitation’s still needed in these parts, as things have been quite dry this week, and aside from Monday Night/Tuesday’s storm system, rain chances are few and far between for the next week and a half. So, suffice it to say we may not be out of the woods entirely, and could very well end up in a state of drought sooner rather than later.

Drier than normal conditions are expected to prevail for the next ten days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.