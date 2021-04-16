Mayor McNamara: Only slightly sore arm after full COVID-19 vaccination

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mayor McNamara recently had his second COVID-19 vaccine and is now fully vaccinated.

“Beyond a slightly sore arm, I had NO side effects from either dose. Our case counts and positivity rates are climbing, and one way to help stop the spread is to get vaccinated. I encourage everyone to consider registering to help us return to the people and the places we love,” Mayor McNamara said.

To register, visit here.

HELPING TO STOP THE SPREAD: Mayor McNamara recently had his second COVID-19 vaccine and is now fully vaccinated. Here's... Posted by City of Rockford Government on Friday, April 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.