Mayor McNamara: Only slightly sore arm after full COVID-19 vaccination
‘Our case counts and positivity rates are climbing, and one way to help stop the spread is to get vaccinated,’ the mayor said.
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mayor McNamara recently had his second COVID-19 vaccine and is now fully vaccinated.
“Beyond a slightly sore arm, I had NO side effects from either dose. Our case counts and positivity rates are climbing, and one way to help stop the spread is to get vaccinated. I encourage everyone to consider registering to help us return to the people and the places we love,” Mayor McNamara said.
