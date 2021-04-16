Man found guilty of 2019 sexual assault in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 51-year-old man was found guilty of sexual assault from a 2019 case after a jury trial on April 14.

On the morning of Aug. 4, 2019, the Rockford City Police Department was sent to a call for a sexual assault that occurred during a small gathering. Officers found Juan Moreno Jimenez naked and laying partially in the street, according to the Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officers learned that the victim had gone to sleep and woke up to Jimenez sexually assaulting her. The victim was able to get away and alert the others that were at the gathering. The others brought Jimenez out to the street where police found him when they arrived.

“It took a lot of courage by the victim to report and testify against the defendant. She had an incredible strength and resolve. I’m also proud of the others who stood up for the victim both during the incident and in court. It is because of everyone’s cooperation that the defendant is being held accountable,” Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Voss said.

The case is set for a status hearing on May 20 at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom D of the Criminal Justice Center and is pending a sentencing date.

The jury trial took place before Judge Brendan Maher. The Rockford Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant State’s Attorneys Melissa Voss and Justin Neubauer handled the prosecution.

