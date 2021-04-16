Just 31 homes for sale in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 25,000 people live in the city of Freeport, but if you’re looking to buy a home in the Pretzel City, it’s slim pickings.

There are just 31 houses for sale in Freeport. In all of Stephenson County, there are only 51 homes on the market. Those 51 have an average asking price of $184,000.

Last year, the county had three times the number of homes for sale with an average price of just $135,000. Realtors are seeing lower inventory each month, with some buyers competing to get the home of their dreams. Local realtors say there’s several things that play into this sellers market.

“It’s just been really a domino effect of all of these things. Interest rates going down, high demand. Just you know a little bit of everything, then we also don’t have the foreclosure market. So we’re missing all of that inventory, new construction has been little to none,” RE/MAX property source broker Aubra Palermo said.

