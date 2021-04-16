Advertisement

Just 31 homes for sale in Freeport

In all of Stephenson County, there are only 51 homes on the market.
Real estate listing down
Real estate listing down(Dakota News Now)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 25,000 people live in the city of Freeport, but if you’re looking to buy a home in the Pretzel City, it’s slim pickings.

There are just 31 houses for sale in Freeport. In all of Stephenson County, there are only 51 homes on the market. Those 51 have an average asking price of $184,000.

Last year, the county had three times the number of homes for sale with an average price of just $135,000. Realtors are seeing lower inventory each month, with some buyers competing to get the home of their dreams. Local realtors say there’s several things that play into this sellers market.

“It’s just been really a domino effect of all of these things. Interest rates going down, high demand. Just you know a little bit of everything, then we also don’t have the foreclosure market. So we’re missing all of that inventory, new construction has been little to none,” RE/MAX property source broker Aubra Palermo said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fatal crash
Belvidere man identified after fatal Genoa Road crash
Man killed in Winnebago County crash
Loves Park man killed on I-90 in Winnebago Co.
Jose J. Gonzalez Jr.
Man charged after officer-involved shooting in Rockford
No injuries have been reported.
7 arrested after fight at Cherryvale Mall
One car crossed the center line, colliding with the passing vehicle.
One dead, one injured in Belvidere crash

Latest News

Marijuana economic impact
New cannabis dispensary to open in downtown Rockford
Marijuana economic impact
Marijuana sales
OSF Saint Anthony, Gift of Hope honor raise awareness for organ, tissue donation
football
Pandemic poses schedule challenges for high school athletics
COVID-19 vaccine (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)
Be cautious of COVID-19 vaccine myths circulating online