Jeep’s Belvidere plant remain shut down by global semiconductor shortage

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Jeep’s Belvidere plant is entangled in multi-week shutdowns due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, according to the Chicago Tribune.

On Friday afternoon, Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said the Jeep plant will remain closed for the rest of the month, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“With the Belvidere Assembly Plant being down due to the global microchip shortage, Stellantis wanted to use the time to offer development opportunities to its salaried workforce and support staffing needs at other facilities. These are voluntary, short-term assignments. At no time were Belvidere employees’ jobs threatened and no one has resigned,” Tinson said Friday afternoon.

Jeep’s Belvidere assembly plant was one of five Stellantis facilities in North America shut down due to the chip shortage on March 29. The company said at the time the plants would cease production through mid-April, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The plant normally has about 3,600 employees working two shifts making the Jeep Cherokee SUV. The workers will continue to get a combination of state unemployment and supplemental benefits during the plant shutdown, as long as they are eligible, Tinson said.

