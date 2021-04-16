IDPH: Second highest daily COVID-19 case load since January

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported its second highest daily COVID-19 case count since the end of January on Friday, a day after giving out the second most vaccinations in a single day so far during the pandemic. Nearly a quarter of the state’s population has now been fully vaccinated.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,866 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Friday, the second most reported in a single day since Jan. 29, behind only the 4,004 cases reported one week ago.

Illinois averaging 3237 new coronavirus cases per day in April, up 104 percent over the first 16 days of March.

Illinois also reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday. While new cases have gone up significantly since the beginning of March, daily deaths have remained relatively flat.

So far during the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,296,381 cases, including 21,630 deaths.

The state’s seven-day statewide case positivity rate stands at 4.2 percent, up from 2.3 percent one month ago.

As of Thursday night, a total of 2,058 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 468 in the ICU and 205 on ventilators. Illinois is averaging 1,785 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day in April, up 53 percent over the same time period in March.

Meantime, Illinois reported its second highest daily vaccination total so far on Thursday, with 166,885 doses administered statewide. The state is averaging 129,664 vaccinations per day over the past week.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.