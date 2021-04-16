Advertisement

Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LONG VIEW, N.C. (WBTV) - A grandfather shot his mask-wearing grandson who was breaking into his home in Burke County Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The home invasion happened before 9 a.m. at a home on 38th Street NW, near Cape Hickory Road, in Long View.

Officials say the grandfather did not know it was his grandson who was wearing a mask and invading his home.

The two had a scuffle when the shot was fired, leaving the grandson seriously hurt. The grandson is in critical condition in Charlotte.

The grandfather was also hurt, but has been released from the hospital.

Police have identified the grandson as 34-year-old Jessie Gibson. Gibson had been living at a motel about a mile from where the home invasion occurred.

Officials say that’s where he ran to after being shot, and then a friend called 911.

Police are looking into why Gibson needed the money. They said they have ideas but have not confirmed anything yet.

Family members say the grandfather did not know he had shot his grandson until after he was treated and released for his own injuries.

